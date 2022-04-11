Effects of crystal meth on the youth

Crystal meth is a highly addictive illegal stimulant drug that has lasting negative effects. It is known formally as crystal methamphetamine which is in form of ice glass and looks like shiny rocks or fragments of glass of varying sizes.

The drug is an odourless, colourless form of methamphetamine and a synthetic psycho stimulant.

Crystal meth, known as mkpurummiri in Igbo language, has caused a lot of damages to the lives of the youth of Nigeria, especially the South-east.

Crystal meth is popular among youths and mostly used at dance parties, clubs, higher institutions of learning and small gatherings within the neighborhood.

Most youths take crystal meth to enhance their mood, increase libido and sexual pleasure, weight loss and most importantly because it has similar addictive duration with other hard drugs like cocaine.

Crystal meth is commonly smoked in glass pipes but it can also be snorted, injected, swallowed or inserted into the anus.

Crystal meth causes dopamine to build up in the brain which is a common feature of many abused drugs and abusing crystal meth can lead to considerable changes in brain functions.

Repeated use can have some psychological effects which include; anxiety, irritability and aggressive behaviour, hyperactivity and insomnia, alertness and increased concentration, increased energy, libido, self esteem, hallucinations and paranoia.

Crystal meth can also lead to some physical effects like acne, itchy skin, blurred vision, constipation or diarrhoea, dizziness, dry skin and mouth, high body temperature, headache, high blood pressure and pale skin.

A regular user of crystal meth has a significant risk of losing their teeth through severe decay which is known as meth mouth and when taken in high doses crystal meth can cause a condition known as methamphetamine psychosis.

On November 25, 2021, the House of Representatives asked the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to embark on explosive and ferocious raids on crystal meth in Nigeria.

Similarly, rigid measures should be taken on people found using it because it would be the way to deter people from using it. The people should be educated about the effects of using crystal meth and how it affects their health and well-being as many engage in it due to ignorance, depression and desperation.

The lower chamber also asked the federal government to develop a national policy to combat crystal meth in the country.

Being an abusive substance, a drug and an illegal stimulant, stringent measures should be taken to cut off its supply.

Chiamaka Rita Awa,

Department of Mass Communication,

University of Maiduguri,

Borno State.