Effects of technology, intellectual property on national devt

The 13th September of every year is observed as African Day for Technology and Intellectual Property.

This is in compliance with the resolution made by the then Organization of African Unity (OAU), now African Union (AU) Council of Ministers and Assembly of Heads of State and Governments at Addis Ababa-Ethiopia in July, 1999, to assess the benefits from technology.

BINTA SHAMA reports.

Hope in the horizon Countries of the world that have been able to make an imprint in the area of science and technology development no doubt started with a step, therefore, with the kind of product prototypes exhibited by young Nigerian innovators at this year’s celebration of African day, one can begin to muster hope that Nigeria shall soon join the league of industrialized nations of the world.

This year, Nigeria government in realisation of the importance of the day, joined the rest of the African nations to celebrate the event through the exhibition of inventions and innovations by 12 secondary and vocational schools across the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Prizes won This year’s celebration saw Government Science and Technical College, Garki ranked top and got the sum of N200, 000 prize at the exhibition of innovation competition, while Government Day Secondary School, Karu, finishing second position with a prize of N150, 000, and Vocational Educational Institute, Gwagwalada came third and went home with N100, 000, prize as well.

The celebration was to explore and develop the huge intellectual potentials in the Nigerian youth and at the same time, demonstrate the value which Nigeria and other African nations place on science, technology and innovation as panacea for national development.

NOTAP The federal government has through the establishment of NOTAP under the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, demonstrated its determination to promote and acquire technology, especially encouraging the entrepreneurs, researchers and inventors to protect their intellectual property by putting a lot of structure in place, including establishment of over 43 Intellectual Property and Technology Transfer Offices (IPTTOs) in selected Nigerian Universities, Polytechnics and Research Institutions across the country.

According to him, NOTAP plans on establishing more IPTTOs in tertiary and research institutions in the country to encourage the development of patent culture in the country.

The commemoration of African day was to arouse the latent creativity and inventive spirit of young inventors and innovators being one of the ways through which rapid development of a nation can be assured.

The resolution was to further sensitize and facilitate the domestication of Technology and development of the Intellectual Property Right (IPR) system in African and reawaken the creative ability of the people in the continent to eradicate poverty and drive sustainable development.

Onu’s take Speaking at the 2018 commemoration The 13th September of every year is observed as African Day for Technology and Intellectual Property.

This is in compliance with the resolution made by the then Organization of African Unity (OAU), now African Union (AU) Council of Ministers and Assembly of Heads of State and Governments at Addis Ababa-Ethiopia in July, 1999, to assess the benefits from technology.

BINTA SHAMA reports.

NOTAP Director General, Dr. DanAzumi Ibrahim (3rd left), Minister Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu (middle), Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology, Mr. Bitrus Baka Nabasu (3rd right) and others, during the commemoration of Africa Day for Technology and Intellectual Property, in Abuja recently Photo: Binta Shama of African Day, the Minister, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr.

Ogbonnaya Onu said technology and IPR had taken a global dimension in determining the position of a nation in designing and Participating in the construction of international power equation and determining regions of investment by multinational corporations.

The celebration demonstrates a great importance which African nations place on Science, Technology and Innovation as an engine that drives development.

“With the increasing importance of knowledge as the main engine of growth in the 21st century, the decision of African Leaders to declare a day for the commemoration of the role of Technology and Intellectual Property in achieving sustainable development in African continent is a positive stride”.

He stressed that in today’s knowledge based economy and global business environment, absorption of new technology has become a veritable component for companies to survive through maintaining their competitive positions in the market place and for a nation state, technology is used as a tool to enhance national competiveness.

“Nations are no longer valued in terms of their population, geographical landmass or mineral resources but on the organic mass of knowledge in its citizenry.

No nation can develop without deployment of science, technology and innovation In the same vein, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Mr.

Bitrus Baka Nabasu said no nation of the earth can develop without adequate deployment of science, technology and innovation.

‘NOTAP as an agency saddled with the responsibility of promoting the inventive and innovative spirit of Nigeria has over the years, on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, commemorated this day to demonstrate to our children the importance of IPR to national building”.

He said the concept of IPR was derived from the rights conferred on an individual or corporate body by a legal authority to have exclusive control over the exploitation of his or her works of intellect over a stipulated period, usually 20 years of exclusive monopoly over the invention.

He therefore emphasized the need to deploy technology and IPR for development of the various sectors of the economy.

He added that Nigeria cannot go far without encouraging innovators and inventors to protect their intellectual works and make good use of them in the development of the economy.

Nigeria must develop manpower According to him, “Unless Nigeria develops the technical manpower to attract and domesticates foreign technology for our daily operations; it may be difficult for it to meet up with the challenges of unemployment, poverty, wealth creation and youth restiveness.

He said the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology through agencies like NOTAP, is working seriously in collaboration with other stakeholders to ensure rapid technological development of the nation.

Need to inculcate culture of innovation in children In his speech, the Director-General NOTAP Dr. DanAzumi Ibrahim said, his Office decided to assemble the secondary school children for the exhibition to inculcate the culture of innovation in them for the development of the country.

He reiterated that countries of the world that have been able to make an imprint in the area of science and technology development no doubt started with a step, therefore, with the kind of product prototypes exhibited by young Nigerian innovators at this year’s celebration of African day, one can begin to muster hope that Nigeria shall soon join the league of industrialized nations of the world.

What is expected of the Nigerian government is to sustain this event by making adequate budgetary allocation to NOTAP and Science and Technology Ministry as a whole so that researchers and innovators can be encouraged to continue with further development of their inventions.

However, what is expected of the Nigerian government is to sustain this event by making adequate budgetary allocation to NOTAP and Science and Technology Ministry as a whole so that researchers and innovators can be encouraged to continue with further development of their inventions.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.