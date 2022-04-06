Effium crisis: Ebonyi parishioners urge Umahi to release detained priest 

Parishioners of Saint Bernard’s Catholic Parish, Ugueze Effium in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi state, Tuesday, appealed to Governor Dave Umahi to release their parish priest, Rev. Fr. Timothy Ngwuta, who has been in prison custody on the allegation of promoting the protracted Ezza/Effium crisis in the local government which has led to loss of many lives with properties worth billions of naira destroyed.

Rev. Fr. Timothy Ngwuta, according to a social media post, was alleged to have been imprisoned on the order of the state governor over three months ago on the allegations that he has hand in the killing of the said engineers in Effuim.

In a statement signed by the chairman and secretary of the Laity Council in the parish, Ezinna Christian Ezakaoru and Elder David Nweke-Eze, respectively after their meeting in the parish on Sunday, the parishioners appealed to the governor to consider the sanctity of priesthood and release their priest unconditionally to the church, insisting that morality investigations and discipline supersede that of the security agencies.

The council appreciated the governor for his relentless efforts in ensuring that peace returns to the war-ridden community.

They also extended their gratitude to the deputy governor, Dr. Kelechi Igwe and security agencies deployed to the area for their efforts and sacrifices ever since the war broke out among the two brothers.

The council also expressed their gratitude to the governor for his approval for the release of Hon. Chinedu Awoh, a member of the state House of Assembly and Hon. Clement Odah, chairman of Ohaukwu local government both of Effium community and appealed to him to extend such a heart of gold to the young priest.