Effium/Ezza crisis: Group urges police not to release suspects



A group of concerned indigenes of Amuda-Effium in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi state, Amuda Elites Consultative Forum (AECF) has called on Ebonyi state Police command not to release the eight people they described as bandits, on bail.

The eight were arrested in connection with the massacre of 17 people from Amuda-Effium on November 5, 2021 where many women and children were murdered in their sleep by people suspected to be from Ezza -Effium.

Addressing the press on the development, the secretary general of Amuda Elites Consultative Forum, Barnabas Edede, called on the police not to allow any individual or group to take the suspects on bail until the matter is taken to court, adding that the group would not take it kindly with anybody that facilitates their escape or release.

“Gentlemen, we want to notify you that the Ezza bandits who invaded Amuda villages of Azuodabara, Onu Eke, Onu Awokoro and Ugwu Aba, and perpetrated the evil act of killing innocent people of Amuda (mostly women and children) in their sleep, have been arrested by the Nigerian Police in their hideout at Ohagelode-Effium and they are currently under detention at the Ebonyi state police command headquarters, Abakaliki.



“They are 8 in numbers and their leader is by name Mr Otubo Felix. We hereby call on the Police and Ebonyi state government to ignore any attempt or request to grant them bail, but to quickly arrest the remaining suspects and charge them to court for prosecution in accordance with the gravity of the offence committed. The DPO Effium division came to the scene of the incident and confirmed the number of casualties.



“It’s worthy of note, that Amuda people in Effium community have been very peaceful before and since the crisis in Effium community broke out in January this year. As the Ezza bandits in Effium kidnapped 3 Amuda persons and finally killed them, they realised their mistake and came to beg our people for forgiveness which we accepted with heavy heart, in order for peace to reign in our community.



“The following bandits should be declared wanted and arrested urgently in connection with the massacre;



“The people of Amuda are interested in this case and a petition in this regard has been submitted to the command, while waiting for our counsel to swing into action. Please, you must take this release seriously and help us publish. We enjoin you to obtain any confirmation from the DPO Effium Division PPRO, or CP Ebonyi state Police command as regard these issues on ground.

