Egg Day: An egg per day reduces heart disease, stroke – expert

A nutritionist, Dr. Bose Makanjuola, has said eating an egg a day “can reduce one’s chances of developing heart disease and stroke.”

Makanjuola, a senior research Fellow at the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T), Ibadan, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of the celebration of World Egg Day.

She added that consumption of an egg per day could also help to ensure a healthy life.

According to her, eggs are healthy for humans and should form part of people’s diet provided they are eaten in moderation.

“It can be prepared, boiled, poached, baked or scrambled with healthy oils and paired with healthy foods.

“Eggs are nutritious; so people shouldn’t be scared of taking them.

“Claims that eggs contribute to high levels of cholesterol in the body have been debunked by thorough scientific research so people should feel free to enjoy their eggs.

“Eggs contain good quality protein; they have all the essential amino acids necessary for humans in the right proportions. They are good for the eyes because they contain some antioxidants (lutein and zeaxanthin) which can guard against macular degeneration and cataract.

“They keep cholesterol (the bad type) in check, sharpen the memory because they contain choline, a nutrient that promotes brain health,” she said.