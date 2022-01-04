Eguavoen eyes Amoo, Nwankwo to replace Ighalo

Super Eagles interim coach Austin Eguavoen in conjunction with the top brass in the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reportedly contacted Hammarby IF winger, Amoo Akinkunmi, Salernitana forward, Simy Nwankwo and Udinese forward, Isaac Success, as possible replacement for Odion Ighalo.

Either of the trio will get late invitation to Super Eagles camp if Al Shabab fail to release Odion Ighalo by Wednesday morning, Blueprint reliably learnt.

Al Shabab of Saudi have refused to honour the request of the NFF inviting Odion Ighalo for Nigeria at the 2021 African Nations Cup which commences on January 9 through to February 6 claiming that Ighalo contract did not stipulate playing for the national team and releasing him may jeopardize the chances of the club winning the league title.

Meanwhile, Ighalo’s efforts to convince the club to allow him team up with the Super Eagles in Abuja had met the brick wall. The Super Eagles technical crew thus proactively contacted the trio of Amoo Akinkunmi, Simmy Nwankwo and Isaac Success as one of them will be a possible replacement for Ighalo.

Ighalo is the club highest scorer this season with 10 goals.

If the Saudi Arabia outfit succeed in denying Ighalo the opportunity to play at the AFCON, then he will be the third player that have been stopped by their clubs to play for Nigeria in Cameroon. Italian Serie A side, SSC Napoli and English Premier club Watford had stopped Victor Osimhen and Emmanuel Dennis from joining the Super Eagles.

Super Eagles are billed to leave Nigeria for Cameroon – venue of 2021 African Nations Cup on Wednesday January 5.

The three-time African champions will lock horns with Egypt on January 11 before taking on Sudan and Guinea Bissau on January 15 and 19 respectively.

