Eguavoen opens up on why Super Eagles lost to Tunisia in AFCON 2021 clash

Super Eagles coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has revealed how the centre referee for the Round of 16 game against Tunisia made Nigeria crash out in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria had defeated Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau in the group stage with Tunisia sneaking into the Round as one of the third best losers with one win from three matches.

Nigeria were favourite to win Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in the Round of 16 clash on Sunday but the West African nation found themselves on the wrong side of history as they exited the competition after 1-0 defeat.

Youssef Msakni’s 46th minute strike was all that the Tunisians needed to send the three-time champions crashing out of the tournament.

Speaking at the post match briefing, Eguavoen said the players fought a good fight but blamed officiating for his wards’ exit.

He also congratulated Tunisia on their victory and passage into the quarter-finals