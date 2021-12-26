Eguavoen will be Super Eagles full-time coach if… – NFF

Austin Eguavoen will get the Super Eagles on a permanent basis should he guide the team to win the 2021 AFCON, according to NFF president Amaju Pinnick.

Eguavoen has been appointed in temporary charge of the Eagles following the dismissal of Gernot Rohr and pending the appointment of a new foreign coach.

“We know that Eguavoen can do the job expertly, but we also know that he will be more useful controlling the technical department,” Pinnick said.

“However, if we cannot get the (new) coaches to start work immediately, we will empower them to take the team to Cameroon.

“And if Eguavoen won the Nations Cup, we might have a rethink. In that case, the foreign coach will now become the technical director, while Eguavoen takes the position of technical adviser.”

The Super Eagles training camp for the AFCON is due to open in Abuja on Wednesday.