Egwu, Ama-Nnachi, Ogbe pick Ebonyi PDP senatorial tickets 

The senator representing Ebonyi North senatorial district, Dr. Sam Egwu, his counterpart in Ebonyi South senatorial zone, Michael Ama-Nnachi, and Mr. Laz Ogbe, a former member representing Ezza South/Ikwo at the House of Representatives, Monday, picket the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial tickets to represent Ebonyi at the upper legislative chamber in 2023.

While Egwu’s election was held at the PDP secretariat Abakaliki, Nnachi’s was held at Afikpo North, with that of Ogbe held at Onueke, Ezza South local government areas of Ebonyi state.

Declaring Egwu winner, the Retuning Officer, Mr. Mudi Ehrenede, said Egwu polled a total of 163 votes to emerge the winner. Ehrenede said all the 163 accredited voted for Egwu.

Meanwhile, two senatorial aspirants, namely; Mbam Chikaodiri Ojemba and Emeka Otozi, challenging Egwu’s return to the red chambers, boycotted the primary election which was held in the state party’s secretariat.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies were present to monitor the exercise.

Meanwhile, a statement by the party’s spokesperson, Nwoba Chika Nwoba said incumbent senator, Michael Nnachi also clinched the party’s ticket for the Ebonyi South senatorial zone, garnering152 votes to defeat other contestants – Batholomew Olughu (1 vote), and Linus Okorie(1 vote).

The returning officer, Ifeanyi Nworie declared Mr. Ama Nnachi the winner of the election.

In Ebonyi Central, Mr. Laz Ogbe, clinched the senatorial ticket with 153 votes. He defeated other contestants, including a former Minister for Culture and Tourism, Amb Frank Ogbuewu who garnered four votes, Amb Lawrence Nwuruku, 3 votes, Mr. Tobias Chukwu,1 vote, and Hyginus Nwokwu, 1 vote.

