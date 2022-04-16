Egypt Air increases frequency into Kano, seals partnership with Darma Air on Umrah, Hajj services 

African leading airline, Egypt Air, has announced an increase of its flight frequencies into the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA)

in the commercial city of Kano in Northern Nigeria from three to four flights per week which began on Thursday April 14.

The airline explained that the new frequency schedule is for Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Country Manager of EgyptAir in Nigeria, Mr Muharram Abdel Rahman, told journalists in Lagos that the airline also entered into partnership with a Kano-based tour operator, Darma Air Services Limited for it Umrah and Hajj operations into the cities of Mecca and Medinah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The North Africa carrier will operate about ten flights for its lesser Hajj operations from Kano alongside the annual Hajj pilgrimage services.

Rahman said that taking into cognizance the city of Kano being one of Nigeria’s biggest cities with attenuate passenger traffic, the airline has upgraded its aircraft on the route to a wide-bodied aircraft – Airbus A330 – which has all the essentials for passenger comfort.

Egypt and Nigeria he enthused “have a very strong diplomatic relationship and we believe these new frequencies will allow both countries to further deepen this relationship.

It will also give their esteemed customers more choices and opportunities to connect to more than 80 destinations in the world through our hub in Cairo.”

“Before now, Egypt Air used to operate three flights into Kano. But it is our pleasure to inform you that with effect from April 14, 2022, we have increased our frequency into Kano to four flights weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

“We have also upgraded our aircraft on the route to an Airbus A330 which is equipped with onboard Wi-Fi, personal charging ports, personal TV screens, and increased legroom for all our passengers in the economy in a 2-4-2 configuration.

“Also, the aircraft has 26 Business Class full flatbed seats all luxuriously fitted with state of the art facilities,” he said.

He added that the airline is seeking to increase its frequency out of Lagos to 10 weekly flights and is waiting for approval from the Ministry of Aviation.

According to him, the airline, which currently operates in Kano, Abuja, and Lagos, also wants to expand its route in Nigeria with the addition of Port Harcourt to its service chain.

Mr Rahman also announced that the airline has some interesting incentives for Umrah, Haj, and Christian pilgrims, which include a 20 per cent discount on tickets to Telaviv, Oman, Jordan, and other destinations designated for pilgrimage.

Other incentives are in various categories and provided for students, families, teachers, and traders, among others.

Egypt Air is also a Star Alliance member and with this, we can connect our customers to more than 120 destinations around the world. He added.

Managing Director of Darma Air Services Limited, Usman Darma, expressed delight with the plans by Egypt Air to increase its frequencies to four into Kano coupled with its partnership with the airline on Umrah and Hajj.

He further lauded the quality services to the wide range of the carrier’s customers, especially transit passengers.