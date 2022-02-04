Egypt demand postponement, chase AFCON immorality

Egypt have called on Africa Cup of Nations organisers to delay this weekend’s final against Senegal to give them more time to prepare after overcoming hosts Cameroon on penalties in Thursday’s semifinal.

Egypt won 3-1 in a shoot-out after a goalless 120 minutes in Yaounde, while Senegal overcame Burkina Faso 3-1 in normal time a day earlier.

The Egyptians had already needed extra time and penalties to get the better of the Ivory Coast in the last 16 before beating Morocco 2-1 in extra time in the quarterfinals.

The Pharaohs will chase Africa Cup of Nations immortality when they face Senegal in the final at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.

In head-to-head stats, Senegal and Egypt have met in 12 matches across all competitions dating back as far as 1986. The Pharaohs have claimed six wins compared to four for the Teranga Lions, while two games have been drawn.

The teams’ most recent meetings were in the qualifiers for the 2015 AFCON, with Senegal winning 2-0 in Dakar in September 2014 and 1-0 in Cairo in November 2014 – Mame Biram Diouf (two) and Sadio Mane shared the three goals for the West Africans.