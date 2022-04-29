Eid Al-fitr: NSCDC deploys 20,000 personnel nationwide

In a bid to ensure adequate security of lives and maximum protection of all Critical National Assets and Infrastructure in the country, before, during and after Eid-al-fitr celebration; the Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has directed that personnel of the Corps must remain valiant and tactically prepared to neutralize the activities of criminals during the festive period and beyond.



He noted that the time to be extra vigilant and more security conscious is now, considering the current security situation in the country which calls for more concerted efforts and adequate preparation against sudden attacks on innocent citizens and Critical National Assets and Infrastructure by bandits, terrorists and other nefarious Individuals who takes advantage of festive seasons to unleash terror in order to make the country unlivable and the political space ungovernable.



Dr Audi reiterated that the Corps is going to join forces with other security agencies in the country to ensure hitch free worker’s day and Eid al-fitr celebration by declaring total war on all criminal elements bent on circumventing the peace and safety of the country. He declared that he has ordered the deployment of 20,000 personnel nationwide to every nook and cranny of the country to maintain security and fish out criminals from their hideouts.



The Corps helmsman maintained that the covert operations of the Corps ab initio have led to some criminal hideouts and black spots in some parts of the country and to this end, a marching order has been given to all State Commandants and Zonal Commanders to put to effective use all personnel during this period to curtail their excesses.



The Commandant General affirmed that all hands must be on deck and called for the deployment of well trained officers from the Tactical Unit, Arm Squad, Rapid Response Squad, Agro Rangers, Counter Terrorism unit, Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Explosive Unit (CBRNE), Special Female Squad, Anti Vandal Unit and the K9 unit to man all identified flash points, recreation centers, places of worship, motor Parks and train stations to prevent any act of sabotage or attack on innocent citizens and holiday makers.



According to the CG, all locations hosting the Critical Assets and Infrastructures across the country will be heavily guarded by the Corps to prevent attacks and stop a reoccurrence of such fire incident which led to the death of over 100 hundred people in an oil bunkering site in Imo State.



Dr Audi also noted that the security situation in the country calls for a robust synergy and collaborations among relevant security agencies to achieve a common goal of security the nation effectively.

“For an effective security coverage during the long holiday leading to the Eid al-fitr celebration, there is a need for effective collaborations amongst security agencies to stem the tide of criminalities, therefore all my personnel have been warned to avoid any confrontation with any sister agency; the only confrontation I have permitted for them is against criminals, bandits and men of the underworld” the CG said.



The CG assured the nation of a very peaceful and serene Eid-al Fitr celebration, urging all muslim faithfuls to imbibe the tenets of love and peace in their relationship with their neighbours because where unity and love reigns, peace and progress is inevitable.

