Eid el-Adhaa: MUSWEN urges Muslims to adhere to NCDC COVID – 19 protocol

The Muslim Ummah of South West (MUSWEN) has charged Muslims across the country to adhere to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) COVID – 19 protocol for the Eid el-Adha celebrations.

In a statement signed by MUSWEN, Executive Secretary Prof. Muslih Yahaya, Wednesday, it rejoice with the entire ummatul Islam in Nigeria and indeed in the whole world, as they approach the day of Arafah and subsequently the Eid el-Adha celebrations for this year 1441 AH /2020 CE.

“We beseech Almighty Allah to enable us witness the days and many more of them in good health, abundant means of sustenance and with ever-increasing iman and taqwa, it added.

The statement partly read “Although the challenges of COVID-19 are still with us, we have every reason to give thanks to Allah tremendously. The MUSWEN Webinar held on 11th Dhul-Qadah 1441 (2nd July 2020) among other resolutions, called on Islamic scholars and experts to. Put heads together urgently and come up with suggestions and recommendations on the best ways to approach the resumption of Islamic activities disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a follow up the MUSWEN secretariat put out a 5-point questionnaire tagged COPING WITH COVID-19 in which the above task was tabled before selected scholars and experts. Although responses are still being collated as they come in, we hasten to put out some of them that are relevant to the fast approaching Eid celebrations.

“That worshippers compliance with restrictions during Eid el-Fitri was impressive and it would be praise worthy if similar approach is displayed in the period of Eid el-Adhaa (Ileya festival).

“That the already established protocols of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) should be adhered to as Eid prayers are offered in area mosques and prayer places. However, in the situation where by places of worship are not spacious enough to accommodate numerous worshippers at a time, segmented devotion similar to Salah al-Khawf as highlighted in Q4:102 could be adopted.

“That the naflah of Eid el-Adha, like that of Eid el-Fitr is not obligatory but supererogatory and could be observed in the premises of residential areas. Therefore, efforts should be made to safeguard breach of the laid down measures in order to avoid unnecessary contacts that may lead to wider spread of the virus.

“Families and close relations should keep together as much as possible and pray to Almighty Allah to bring the pandemic to an end very soon. In order to compensate the generality of the people for cooperating with the authorities, governments should intensify efforts, not only in finding effective and lasting remedy to COVID-19 but also in handling all matters relating to the pandemic with utmost sincerity and truthfulness.

“Once again, we wish Muslim Ummah happy and prosperous Eid el-Adha in advance”.