Eid-el-fitr: Akinlosotu felicitates with Muslims, charges youths on political consciousness

The President of Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC), Blessing Akinlosotu, has felicitated with Muslims on the celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.

The Congress president in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday by his Special Assistant on Media Relations, Emmanuel Daudu, charged the Nigerian youth to make ready their permanent voters cards and use them to install the right people at the helm of affairs.

“I also urge every one of us to pray against insecurity in the country so that the already perplexed peace in some parts of the country don’t get worsen rather security challenges be brought to an end”, he added.



He stressed the need for political participation of every youth in Nigeria, pointing out that the usual aphorism of “youths are the leaders of tomorrow”, has metamorphosed into youths being leaders and determinants of today’s leaders.

“Until we know our right, we can’t do the right thing. Thus, there is a need for synergy amongst us the youths so that what we are expected to do can be done without negligence. However, I wish to reiterate that all our Muslim youths are celebrated by the Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC), and we shall continue to grow in one voice, unity of purpose, and oneness”, he said.

