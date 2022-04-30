Eid-el-Fitr: Al-Makura felicitates with Muslims

The Senator representing Nasarawa South at the National Assembly, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has felicitated with muslims as they mark the end of this year’s Ramadan fasting.

“As we come to the end of this year’s Ramadan fasting, I, felicitate with all Muslims faithful as we join millions of Nigerians and other brethren across the globe to mark the 2022 Eid-el-Fitr (Sallah) celebration,” a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mr. Danjuma Joseph, made available to newsmen on Saturday, in Lafia, read.

“As you are all aware, fasting in the month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam aimed at strengthening our faith through spiritual engagements,” it added.



Senator Al-Makura called on all Muslims to be steadfast in applying the virtues of Ramadan through supplication, perseverance, humility, hospitality and good neighbourliness.

