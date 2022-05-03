Eid-el-Fitr: ALGON President hails Muslims

The National President of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Hon Alabi Kolade David, has congratulated Muslims faithfuls on

this year’s Eid – El-Ftr Sallah celebration.

While rejoicing with them through his Abuja Media Office, the ALGON boss who is also the executive council chairman of Bariga, Lagos state praised the perseverance and reverence demonstrated by Muslims across the communities in Nigeria especially in ensuring a hitch free fasting period.

He said that with the successful end of the Ramadan, it was important to sustain the momentum of keeping to all the rules that promote holiness and good neighborliness.

He said that such call has become necessary so as to meaningfully allow the gains of the just ended last 30 days have a great impact on the lives of faithfuls.

He said that Muslims must try to demonstrate an affable disposition that is rooted in love, peace as enunciated by Prophet Mohammed.

He is of the opinion the message of peaceful coexistence has never been in question in the teachings of Prophet Mohammed and call for imbibing such virtue of which he said that it is only when such exists amongst one and another that unity can be guaranteed.

Hon. Alabi called for collaboration by all security agencies in the Country and to further intensify their efforts in hunting down all manner of social vices, clamping down the activities of criminal elements during and after the festive period.

He said that ALGON will continue to promote unity, peace and progress of the country, especially, knowing that when the Local Governments and Council’s are strengthened to function effectively, numerous challenges witnessed as a country will fizzle away.

Alabi David said that’s why ALGON has not ceased in advocating for community policing and devolution, increase in fiscal allocation, autonomy etc, adding “we need such key components to equip the councils with requisite political will to support the overall objectives of creating it as a tier of government.”

“It is to us a critical responsibility and we are canvassing for rural crime prevention through state and community policing to actualise round-the-clock patrol, deploying stop-and-search team at necessary areas and flash points across all communities in the state.”

He said that no place is safe until everywhere is secured in the country and therefore enjoined all community Leaders show zero tolerance for crime through effective sharing of information on activities of criminal elements for quick response even at this period of celebration..

“Let me thank God that this year’s festivities will be another unique one due to the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions after an extremely challenging two years of it’s impact”

He concluded by saying that the joy of Eid occasion is back, so it will surely bring together the celebration and worship of the Muslim community as well as feasting together with family and friends, it indeed promises a monumental celebration’s”.

