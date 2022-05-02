Eid-el-Fitr: El-Rufai preaches peaceful coexistence

As Muslims celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state has congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of Ramadan fasting, while tasking citizens and Muslims to ensure peaceful and harmonious coexistence in the state.

Speaking while felicitating with Muslims on the Eid-el-Fitr celebration, el-Rufai urged Muslim faithful to extend the spirit of Ramadan into everyday life, practicing faith and worship in the most noble tradition, and treating fellow humans with charity and generosity of spirit.

The governor in a statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, prayed to Almighty Allah to accept their acts of worship, abstinence and charity that characterized the fasting period.

He also urged citizens to keep hope alive amidst the current challenges.

“The governor appealed to all residents of Kaduna state to continue to do their utmost for peace and harmony in all our communities,’’ he said.

El-Rufai further ‘’assured residents of the state government’s unwavering commitment and determination to rally every resource to address the security challenges and make our communities safer for life, liberty and livelihoods.’’

According to the statement, the governor prayed to ‘’Allah to bless the people of Kaduna state and their endeavours and to bring peace, prosperity and progress to Nigeria.’’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

