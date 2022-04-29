 EID EL-FITR: Etsu Nupe urges Muslims to sustain Ramadan virtues

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has advisedd the Muslim Ummah in the country to sustain the virtues learnt during the on-going Ramadan fast even after the Holy month.

Etsu Nupe, who spoke in Bida Thursday at the closing of Ramadan Tafsir in Umar Majigi Central Mosque, said, “We must maintain our God-fearing acts which we exhibited during the fasting period.

“Muslims should strive to maintain all their good deeds during the fasting period and shun all the evil and devilish acts they had abstained from during the holy month of Ramadan.

“These noble virtues include patience, piety, philanthropy and love for one another; they also include abstaining from adultery, cheating, stealing, alcoholism, devilish acts and drug abuse.

“Fasting is not only abstaining from drinking and eating but also a time to emulate what Prophet Muhammad was sent by Almighty Allah to come and do, as well as preach.”

He said it was only with the fear of Allah that Muslims could meet their needs and enjoy their possessions on earth.

He appealed to well-to-do Muslims in the country to assist the less privileged with food and other basic needs.

The monarch also urged Muslims in the country to use the remaining few days of fasting to pray fervently for national peace and progress.

He noted that the two major religions in the country “preach peace, unity and love for one another,” saying that “we should always strive to maintain these at all times.”

Similarly, the Chief Imam of Bida, Sheikh Adamu Liman-Yakatun, urged Muslims to fear God and always remember the day of reckoning

He enjoined the faithful to stop accumulating unnecessary wealth, stressing that “we will all account for how we acquired every kobo before Almighty Allah on the day of resurrection.”

