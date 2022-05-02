Eid-el-fitr: FCT minister urges faithful to practicalise lessons of Eid-el-Fitr

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has urged the residents of the territory, especially the Muslims to practicalise the lessons of the just concluded month of Ramadan.



Bello gave the advice while addressing newsmen shortly after observing the Eid prayer and the National Eid Ground, Monday in Abuja.

The minister emphasised the need for Muslims and all Nigerians to continue to pray for the unity, security and economic prosperity of the country.

He commended the federal government and leadership of the security agencies for all the hard work to ensure that citizens and the country is safe.

Bello also thanked the entire residents of FCT for their support to President Muhammadu Buhari’s led government and also for their support to the FCT administration.

” First and foremost, we thank Allah, the most high for having made it possible for us to come out today to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr prayer.

“As you can see for many years, I think the kind of gathering we saw today has been unprecedented and this is a mark of appreciation and thanks to God Almighty.”

