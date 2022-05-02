Eid-el-Fitr: Gawuna felicitates with Muslims

National President of Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON), Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, has felicitated with Muslim faithfuls in the country on the celebration of this year’s Eid- El – Fitr.

In a goodwill message he sent out, he congratulated all Muslims across the country for the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

He appealed to them to use the celebration as a sober reflection and to imbibe and practice the virtues of kindness, love, tolerance, peace, self-denial, sacrifice, and good neighbourliness, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

“The self-restraint, self-denial, sacrifice, and deep spiritual consciousness that accompanied the fasting period should not end but be maintained and improved upon, in order to be a better person and true worshipper,” “It’s also important to remind all Muslims on the need to maintain peace and exhibit good neighbourliness with both Muslims and non Muslims. I also pray that the peace, blessings and favours of Allah will be with all of you”, noted Gawuna who also doubles as Deputy Governor of Kano State.

In a related development, National Secretary of YSFON Patrick has also wished Muslim faithfuls happy Eid celebration.

He admonished them to always pray for the peace and security of the country which he said is needed to move the country forward.

