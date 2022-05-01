Eid-el-fitr:  IPCR asks Nigerians to pray for stability, 2023 elections

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has called on Nigerians to pray for peace and stability of the country during this year’s workers’ day and Eid-el-fitr celebrations.

The organisation also asked Nigerians to pray especially for the peaceful conduct of 2023 general elections.

The Peace Research Agency, which is also a think-tank of the Federal Government on peace and conflict resolution, with the mandate of promoting and building peace, added that what the country needed at this point of the trying moment is uniting against the evil forces that are undermining its peaceful cohesion.

Organization in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by Ndukwe Esther from its media department, asked Nigerians to stand on the side of peace and remain law-abiding in the face of the challenges.

“This statement wishes to remind Nigerians that development is a product of peaceful co-existence; therefore, citizens should stand on the side of peace and remain law-abiding in the face of these challenges. As patriotic citizens who truly believe in the destiny of this country, we should rise up to the occasion to take up this civic responsibility in moving the nation forward.

“As the nation celebrates Eid-el- Fitr which marks the end of Ramadan, Nigerians should take a sober reflection, and connect their hearts to God in the spirit of the season for the restoration of our dear country. The Institute wishes to further note that it is not unmindful of the security challenges facing the nation, but it is not insurmountable because President Buhari is already showing the political will to end the security challenges.

“As Nigerians travel across the country to commemorate these festivities, the security agencies have guaranteed their commitment in safeguarding the highways for the safety of commuters. The IPCR also uses the occasion to salute Nigerians for their patience and resilience in the face of difficulties.

“The institute further salutes the courage and selfless service that the military, the police and other security agencies have demonstrated in restoring Nigeria to the dreams and vision of its forbearers. The institute assures the gallant security forces of the IPCR’s continued support, and collaboration with them to always provide the soft approach to rid-off Nigeria’s current security challenges and restore it back on the path of sustainable peace and development’’, the statement said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

