Eid-el Fitr largesse: Wamakko facilitates release of 50 inmates

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence and Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-Curruption Senator Aliyu Magatakardan Wamakko, has facilitated the release of 50 inmates from the Sokoto Correctional Center.

The disclosure was contained in a press release by Hassan Sahabi Sanyinnawal, Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Wamakko, who said the inmates were released after the settlement of their judgment debts, fines and compensations by the senator.

Wamakko, representing Sokoto North Senatorial District, said the move was a step in his initiative for an annual gesture extended to the beneficiaries during last 10 days of every Ramadan.

Speaking, while releasing the inmates, the Welfare Officer of the Sokoto Custodial Centre, ASP Ayyuba Alhassan, commended Senator Wamakko for sustaining the invaluable perennial gesture.

He explained that out of the 50 freed inmates, six are women while 35 were from the Custodial Centre, Sokoto, others were from different satellite Custodial Centres across the State.

In his message, Wamakko explained that the gesture was aimed at enabling the beneficiaries to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr with their families and to contribute in efforts to decongest the prisons, as well as bolster the nation’s criminal justice system.

Also commenting, the Officer-in-Charge of the Custodial Centre, A. Bala, advised the freed inmates to be of good conduct, law-abiding and respectful in their various communities.

He commended Wamakko for sustaining the annual gesture, and appealed to other wealthy individuals to emulate him.

