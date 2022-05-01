Eid-el-fitr: Let’s focus prayers on economy, peace restoration – Badaru

The Jigawa state Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar , has urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of brotherhood and peaceful coexistence in their relationship during the Sallah celebration and beyond.

Badaru, who made the plea in his Eid-el-Fitr message to Muslims via a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant (Print Media ), Ahmad Muhammad Danyaro, on Sunday in Dutse, also enjoined Nigerians to increase their efforts in charitable endeavours, perseverance and spiritual intercession for the nation.

He also urged Nigerians to further devote their prayers at the Eid praying grounds to the call on Allah to restore peace and strengthen unity in all parts of the country, and rebuild the economy.

“We should use this post-Ramadan period and the lessons we learnt from the fasting period to steer clear of any action which does not augur well for our country,” he said.

Badaru congratulated Muslims across the world on the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fasting and succeeding Sallah festivities.

He also urged Nigerians to continue to devote themselves to prayers for unity, peaceful coexistence and harmony as the country marches towards the 2023 general elections.

