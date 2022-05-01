Eid-el-Fitr: Matawalle felicitates with Muslim Ummah

Zamfara state governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has congratulated Muslims Ummah in the state for witnessing this year’s Eid-el-fitr celebration.

Matawalle stated this in a statewide broadcast to mark the end of Ramadan fast, Sunday.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Sen. Hassan Muhammad Nasiha, promised adequate security across the state during the Sallah festival and beyond.

“No meaningful development could be achieved where absent of peace is the order of the day in any given country,” he added.

He also charged the good people of the state to intensify efforts praying to the state and the country in general for the return of relative peace.

He stated that the state government is doing all it could to address the issue of insecurity affecting the state.

“My administration will remain committed to addressing the lingering insecurity due to bandit’s activities so as to ensure relative peace returns to the state,” he said.

