Eid-el-Fitr: MMPN urges Muslims to reflect on lessons of Ramadan 

The Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) has felicitated with muslims on the successful completion of the 30-day Ramadan fast.

The group urged muslims to let the lessons learnt during the period continue to reflect on them.

In an Eid-el Fitr message by the National President of MMPN, Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Balogun, stated that the lessons of self-restraint, sacrifice, charity, fear of Allah, devotion and love of mankind imbibed during the period must continue all year round.

On economy, MMPN implored the federal government to cushion the effects of inflation on the citizenry with an aggressive policy aimed at relieving Nigerians from the present economic crunch.

The statement reads: “As the nation is on the march to full political activities, the association appealed to all stakeholders to play the game with fear of Allah and be fair to all concerned with the hope that all shall give an account of their deeds on the day of reckoning.

“Muslims are hereby implored to exercise their rights to contest for elective positions and also participate actively in the electoral process by obtaining their Permanent Voters Card and cast their votes to the candidate of their choice”.

MMPN restated its call for the provision of adequate security in the country.

It lamented that the rate of insecurity in the country is alarming and disturbing and it seems no person is safe.

The group charged the federal government to intensify efforts in this direction as it is affecting all facets of activities in the country.

“Prayers is the sword of believers, hence, Muslims are advised to continue to pray fervently to Allah, for peace, security and well-being of Nigerians and the country as against cursing the leaders,” it stated.

