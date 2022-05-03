Eid-el-fitr: Monarch charges parents to intensify children’s training



The paramount ruler of Bassa-Nge kingdom, Dr Abu Ali Mopa III, has charged parents to intensify efforts in the upbringing of their children.



The royal father who gave the charge in his eid-el-fitr Sallah message Monday at Gboloko in Bassa local government area of Kogi state lamented that many parents these days have failed in their responsibilities of raising children according to religious injunctions.

He said the unruly behaviour of children if not checked urgently was bound to lead to doom in the nearest future.

He pointed out that many parents have prioritise their sources of income at the detriment of the moral rectitude the children are expected to exhibit in public, adding that parents and guardians must be firm to change the trend.

“Government cannot move from one house to another to train our children for us. As parents, it behooves on us to ensure that aside prompt payment of school fees, we create avenue to inject decorum and morals on the children we often regarded as leaders of tomorrow.

“The nasty behavior of many youth today in the society is a reflection of total failure on the side of the parents and guardians. Imagine cultism, drug addiction, yahoo plus, and other ungodly behaviour have become a norm among the children of today,” he said.

