Eid-el-Fitr: Nasarawa speaker felicitates with muslims

Speaker Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Balarabe Abdullahi, has emphasised the need to sustain prayers and other good virtues exhibited during the holy month to build an egalitarian society.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Jibrin Gwamna, Sunday, and made available to newsmen in Lafia, the speaker called on muslim believers to use the period to sustain their prayers for the nation to overcome it challenges, especially the success of the upcoming general election in the country.

While congratulating muslims for successfully coming to the end of the Ramadan fast, he called for support for the less privileged ones in the society to give them sense of belonging.

Speaker Abdullahi enjoined citizens to use their diversity as source of unity and strength, while calling on youths to remain committed to constituted authorities, champion the course of peace, unity and development in the society.

He however, tasked religious leaders to continue to preach peace and unity among their people, as well as pray for leaders to succeed.

