Eid el-Fitr: NBBF President, Igoche, greets muslims, preaches focus

In commemoration of the Eid el-Fire celebration, the President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Mr. Igoche Mark, has called on Muslims across the globe, particularly those in the Basketball Federation to be reminded of the great task ahead in developing the game.

A statement signed by Igoche, Monday reads; “On behalf of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), I want to wish all Muslims across the globe,especially those in the Basketball Family, Happy Eid el-Fitr.

“The holy month of Ramadan avails us the opportunity to make supplications; and also draw closer to Almighty Allah SWT.

As we enter the month of Shawwal today,may Almighty Allah accepts our act of ibada and grant us our desired blessings.

“As we mark this year’s Eid el-Fitr, we are reminded of the great task ahead in developing the game, which the New Face of Basketball is determined to revive.

“Once again, on behalf of the NBBF board, I say Eid Mubarak to our Muslim brothers and sisters.”

