Eid-el-Fitr: Nigeria in a mess over insecurity – Cleric 

Nigeria is in a mess over the insecurity bedeviling the country and it is imperative for government to improve its efforts in tackling the challenges, Chief Imam, Muslim Council of Nigeria (MCON) has said.

Addressing his Eid-el-Fitr message on Monday after leading the Eid prayer at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna, Alhaji Imam Aluko, said if Nigerian leaders failed to take stringent measures to tackle the situation, the country could be in a messier state.

“We are in a mess. The security challenges across the country particularly in the Northwest has put the people in a difficult state. Our leaders need to take the issue more seriously and take strong measures to address it.

“Nigerian Muslims need to come together and pray very hard for God to help us resolve the challenges because when it has reached this state, only God can resolve it through our collective prayers,” Imam Aluko said.

Also speaking, National President MCON, Alhaji AbdulRahman Shefiu, expressed delight at the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting.

“I feel delighted seeing the large crown of Muslim ummah celebrating Sallah today.

“We should appreciate that we are Muslims, today is a special day for Muslims. May God spare our lives. The unity of Islam is vital, we should follow the sunnah of Prophet irrespective of our tribes and take all Muslims as brothers and sisters. The unity of the youth is very important, they should come together and see how they can move the country forward.

“When you look at it, the problem is complicated there is nothing we can do but to pray together against insecurity because as we are speaking, we cannot be sure that there are no intruders among us,” the Muslim Council President said.

