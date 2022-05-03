Eid-el-fitr: Osinbajo goes spiritual over insecurity

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, Monday went spiritual over the challenges confronting the country and restated the nation’s trust in God.

Osinbajo, who spoke at the Ramadan reception hosted by President Muhammadu Buhari to celebrate Eid-el Fitr at the Banquet Hall of the State House, also prayed that God will continually help Nigerians and the government to tackle the challenges confronting them.

He thanked God for giving Buhari the required strength to tackle all the challenges, and for surmounting them, adding that despite the challenges, Nigeria has remained united.

“I want to just thank the Almighty God, for giving you, Mr President, all that you have required to tackle these challenges and for giving you the life and strength to tackle the challenges and surmount the challenges. I pray that the Almighty God will continually help you and help our government to tackle every one of the various challenges as we confront them.

“We also have insecurity here and there, but it is in the very nature of God to provide everything that is required by the leadership to surmount the challenges that it faces. God will not give us any challenge that is beyond us.

“And I also want to pray for all our brothers and sisters, not just our Muslim brothers and sisters, at this special period of Ramadan, but all men and women of all faiths in our country, that God Almighty will answer our prayers and every good desire of your hearts concerning this nation, concerning your families, businesses and your work, God Almighty will bring to pass, in Jesus Name. Amen’’, he said.

He, however, lamented that the Covid-19 took two years out of the current admiration term and the economy, saying that the Buhari-led administration was also affected by other challenges.

“Our government has been confronted with problems. COVID-19, for example, was a problem that nobody ever expected, it took two years of the life of the government and the life of the economy as well’’, Osinbajo said.

