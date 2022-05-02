Eid-el-Fitr: Play by the rule, Etsu Nupe urges politicians

As the 2023 elections draw nearer, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has called on politicians in the country to play politics by its rules.

The Etsu Nupe who is the Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, made the call in his Sallah message in Bida on Monday.

Alhaji Abubakar said the call was imperative as doing otherwise would jeopardise the successful conduct of the general polls.

The monarch cautioned politicians against using vulnerable youths as political thugs.

According to him, doing so is destroying the future of the youth who are the future leaders of the country as well as crippling the socio economic and democratic development of the nation.

The Etsu Nupe, however, advised politicians to focus on germane issues rather than dwelling on campaigns of calumny against each other.

He urged that politicians should be busy telling Nigerians what they have in stock for them instead of fighting each other.

The royal father called on Muslims and other Nigerians to pray for the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

He urged Nigerians to elect God-fearing leaders during the 2023 elections.

“I pray that we shall have peaceful, credible, free, and fair elections in 2023,” he added

Alhaji Abubakar appealed for intensified prayers by the Muslim Ummah and adherents of other religions for God’s intervention on security challenges bedeviling the country.

The monarch, while congratulating Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast, emphasised the need for love for one another and support for the less privileged in the society.

He enjoined Muslims to reflect on the lessons of Ramadan and pray for the nation to overcome the fight against banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and other challenges.

“I appeal to Muslims to seize this opportunity to offer special prayers for the unity, progress and prosperity of Nigeria so that the country may overcome its recurring myriad of challenges,” Alhaji Abubakar added.

The monarch urged Muslim faithful to continue to pray to God to assist President Muhammadu Buhari and other elected and appointed leaders to overcome current challenges in the nation.

Abubakar said that the Eid-el-fitr celebration was a special period that called for sober reflections and special prayers to the Almighty Allah for Nigerian leaders at all levels.

The traditional ruler called on parents to ensure proper upbringing of their children by sending them to school, to acquire both western and Islamic education..

”I urge you to send your children to school as it is a legacy to liberate our children in the future,” Etsu Nupe added.



