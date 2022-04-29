Eid el-Fitr: Police, NSCDC assure of adequate security in Niger

The Police Command in Niger has assured residents of the state of their safety before, during and after the Eid el-Fitr.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, gave the assurance in a statement issued Friday in Minna.

Abiodun said enough manpower would be deployed across the 25 local government areas of the state to ensure peaceful festivities.

“We have mapped out strategies that would enable residents observe the festivities in a peaceful atmosphere without threat to lives and property,” he said.

Abiodun also said the Command was working in conjunction with other security agencies to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

Similarly, the state Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), Mr. Aliyu Bature, said 750 personnel of the Corps had already been deployed to provide security before, during and after the Sallah festivities.

Bature said security measures had been put in place to achieve peaceful celebrations, without threat to lives and property.

He also said the personnel would be deployed to playing grounds, recreational centres and other public buildings, in and outside the metropolis.

The commandant urged the Muslim faithful to use the period to pray against kidnapping and banditry in the country.

He also called on residents to volunteer information that would lead to the arrest and prosecution of criminals in the state.

