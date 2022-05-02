Eid-el-fitr: Zazzau emir tasks subjects on voter registration 

The Emir of Zazzau and Chairman, Kaduna State Council of Emirs and Chiefs, Mallam Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, has charged his subjects, especially those that attained voting age to fully participate in the current voter’s registration exercise in preparation for the forthcoming elections.

He gave in his Sallah message during the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr celebration to mark the end of Ramadan held at his Palace in the ancient city of Zaria.

The emir urged politicians to conduct their electioneering in an orderly manner.

Mallam Bamalli hailed Islamic clerics for the conduct of their tafsirs without criticizing one another.

On security, the emir called on the people to continue to assist security agents with useful information in such a way as to enhance security of lives and property of public.

The monarch also called on farmers to double their efforts this farming season in order to have bumper harvest and ensure food security.

He tasked district and village heads within his domain to report any suspicious movements or persons to security agents.

