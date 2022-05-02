Eid-el-fitri: Bello charges clerics to preach message of peace, unity

As Muslims across the country celebrate Eid-fitr after thirty days of fasting and supplication, Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, has charged Nigerian clerics to intensity effort in preaching messages that will foster unity, peace and security of the nation.

Governor Bello gave the charge at Muhammadu Buhari square in Lokoja during Muslims Eid-el-fitr prayer to mark the end of Ramadan fasting.



He said the unity and peaceful coexistence of the people of the country partly lies on the shoulders of religious leaders, adding that their continuous message of peace will go a long in ensuring that the country remains one indivisible entity.



He urged Nigerians, irrespective of religion and tribe, to set sentiment aside and put the interest of the country first before any personal interest.



The governor also charged Nigerians to always offer prayers for their leaders.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

