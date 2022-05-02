Eid-el-Fitri: Ortom’s wife thumbs up Muslims on sacrifice, prayers for peace

Wife of Benue state governor, Dr. Eunice Ortom, Monday, commended Muslims in Nigeria for their sacrifice and prayers offered for the peace and unity of the country.

She urged Muslims not to relent in efforts targeted at achieving their goals in life.

She made the commendation in a message to all Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

She said the sacrifice and prayers offered for the peace and unity of the state and the nation at large came at a time it was most needed.



Ortom in the Sallah message she signed reminded Muslims and other Nigerians of the need to remain committed to the nation’s development.

“I pray that this season brings us love and endless joy in our personal lives and our families even as we all remain committed to contributing our quota to the development of our dear nation.

“I congratulate all Moslems for successfully completing the Ramadan fast and wish them a hitch- free celebration,” he added.

