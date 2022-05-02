Eid-el-fitri: Peaceful eid, large turnout in Kwara

Kwara state recorded a peaceful and joyful eid Monday as thousands of Muslim faithful converged on the Ilorin central praying ground to observe the short celebrative prayers.

The eid was attended by governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq.

Also at the Eid was the Emir of Ilorin Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, accompanied by a legion of kakaki-blaring traditional royal guards.

They were welcomed to the eid ground by the creme de la creme of the emirate, including federal lawmakers, cabinet members, and royal title holders.

The eid prayer was led by the chief Imam of Ilorin Sheikh Muhammad Bashir.

Speaking with reporters after the prayer, the chief imam , enjoined all Muslim umah to leave in peace doe development and progress.

“May all our ibaadah be accepted. My message is about peace and progress. That’s the most important thing,” he told reporters shortly after the prayers.

“Once we have peace, we will have progress. We must continue to pray for peace and progress,” he said.

In an earlier message to the state, Abdulrazaq had described the days and nights of the month as ones like no other during which the (Muslim) faithful proudly competed to outdo one another in good deeds.

“I congratulate our Muslim brethren, and especially the leader of the faithful in Kwara state, the emir of Ilorin Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari. It is my prayer to Almighty Allah to accept it as a worthy act of worship, accept all our supplications in and after Ramadan, set our country on the path of improved security and greatness, grant us the grace to observe many more of Ramadan in good health and best of faith, and reward us with Al-Jannah Firdaus,” the governor had said.

“I also commend everyone, including the political class, to carry on the message and spirit of Ramadan even after its completion. Ultimately, power belongs to God and He gives whomsoever He so wishes.”

Photo caption: Governor AbdulRahman AbduRazaq of Kwara state (Right) paying homage to the emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu- Gambari, at the Ilorin main eid prayer ground Monday

