Eid -el – kabir: Cleric urges Nigerians residence to be security conscious

The Archbishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Ibadan, Most Rev. Gabriel ‘Leke Abegunrin, Thursday advised Nigerians to be security conscious ,avoid dangerous areas during Sallah celebration.

Most Reverend Abegunrin gave the advice in a statement to felicitate with Muslims in Oyo state on the celebration of this year’s Eid el Kabir celebrations.

The Archbishop in the statement personally signed by him stressed that in addition to being security conscious, there is the need for the Christians and Muslims in Nigeria to team up in prayers for God to heal Nigeria and the whole World of COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we celebrate this Sallah, let us avoid areas of danger in our movements and actions.Let us be security conscious.Happy Sallah Celebration,” he said

Most Rev Abegunrin added, “It is my prayer that God will look upon our sacrifices, both Muslims and Christians, and heal our world and particularly our country Nigeria of COVID-19.”

He congratulated Oba Saliu Adetunji , the Olubadan of Ibadanland, the Chief Imam of Ibadanland and other prominent Muslim leaders in Oyo state for witnessing and celebrating the 2020 Eid el Kabir

“As-salaamu ‘alaykum! Peace be upon you! On behalf of the priests, religious and the lay faithful of Catholic Archdiocese of Ibadan,I wish to felicitate with the Olubadan of Ibadan land – Oba Saliu Adetunji,The Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland – Alh. Dawud Akinola,The Chief Imam of Ibadan land, Sheikh Abdul-Ganiyu AbuBakar Agbotomokekere, snd all Muslims in Oyo State, on the occasion of the year 2020 Eid al-Kabir celebration – the feast of Sacrifice.” .

“I am aware that this feast is usually accompanied by holy pilgrimage to Mekka for those who can afford it.Unfortunately, this important pillar of Islam has been made impossible this year by Coronavirus pandemic.”

“Once again, I express my best wishes to all Muslims,And as you celebrate the feast of Eid al-Kabir, I wish you God’s abundant blessing.”