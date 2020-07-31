Eid -El-Kabir: CUPP calls for peaceful co-existence

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has called on Muslim faithfuls in the country to imbibe the virtues of love, peace, tolerance, humility, kindness and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

The coalition through the Chairman, Contact and Mobilization Committee and Member, Steering Committee, CUPP, Rev Olusegun Peters in a press statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja urges Muslims to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity, stability, progress and prosperity of the country in this period of COVID-19 pandemic that has adversely affected national development.

CUPP also demands free, fair, credible, peaceful and acceptable governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission to provide a level playing field for political parties and their candidates participating in the polls.

The coalition warns against rigging and Violence and urges stakeholders to respect the will and mandate of the people in whom power resides. Any attempt to undermine the electoral process will be resisted by all lovers of democracy in Nigeria.

