Eid-el-Kabir: Don’t be demoralised by Coronavirus, Lalong urges Muslims

The Muslims in Plateau state have been urged not to allow the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic to demoralise their faith.

The state Governor Simon Lalong stated this Thursday, night in a goodwill message signed by his director of press and public affairs Dr. Makut Macham.

Lalong said: “This year’s celebration comes at a peculiar time when the world is working hard to tame the Corona virus pandemic which has altered the way of life of the people across the world.”

“Although the Muslim faithful is marking this year’s Salah in unusual circumstances of restrictions, the essence of this spiritual event cannot be neglected.

“This is the time to demonstrate the virtues of peace, love, sacrifice and tolerance that are taught by the Prophet Muhammad,” Lalong added.

He urged the Muslim ummah to exercise patience with restrictions that have been imposed to curtail COVID-19 as the guidelines issued are meant to prevent the spread of the disease and protect the people.

Governor Lalong also reassured the people of Plateau state that his administration is taking proactive measures to ensure that the economy is boosted despite setbacks occasioned by the pandemic.

He urged the people to continue to live in peace with one another, and consolidate on the tranquility currently pervading the state, calling on them to report all suspicious activities to security agencies who have made elaborate plans to tackle crime and criminality during the festive period.