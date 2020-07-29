Eid-el-Kabir: Hold prayers in Juma’at mosques, minister urges FCT Muslims

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello Monday, said there won’t be Eid prayers at the National Eid Prayer Ground along the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Expressway.

The minister therefore urged all worshippers to hold Eid prayers in the premises of their neighborhood Juma’at mosques.

He gave the directive when he chaired a meeting between the FCTA and members of a delegation from the FCT League of Imams Initiative led by its chairman, Imam (Dr) Tajudeen M.B Adigun to discuss the modalities of holding Eid prayers for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The minister thanked the religious leaders for their cooperation in the course of the battle against COVID-19 in the FCT, saying the FCT always made it a point of duty to consult with the relevant stakeholders prior to major decisions on COVID-19.

The meeting, which featured presentations from the health, security and enforcement departments of the FCT, in cognisance of the guidelines as released by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on the upcoming Sallah celebrations, advised for full observance of the pandemic protocols.

It said, Eid prayers should last for a maximum of one hour only between 8 am and 10 am and that all other Eid celebrations and activities should be confined to homes as the extant guidelines on the closure of public parks, recreation, entertainment and sporting areas still subsists.

Also, religious authorities were advised to regulate the flow of people entering and exiting places of worship, saying; “All other health and safety protocols regarding places of worship as earlier issued by the FCTA remain in effect.”