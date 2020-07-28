Eid-el-Kabir: Kano FRSC deploys 1, 354 personnel

In an effort towards ensuring hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the Kano state command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has deployed 1,354 personnel, comprising 741 Regular and 613 Special Marshals for the Sallah special operations which commenced on 22nd July, 2020.

A press statement in Kano by FRSC Tuesday said the personnel are to engage in ensuring safe and smooth vehicular traffic flow as well as give prompt attention to road traffic crash victims within the period. The statement added that 16 patrol vehicles, 3 ambulances and 1 heavy duty truck as well as other operational equipment were deployed to facilitate effective operations.

The Command said the main focus of the special operations is to checkmate over loading violations and all life- threatening traffic infractions.

Others include massive public sensitisation campaigns and post- crash emergency response.

The operation also concentrates on ensuring compliance with the new guidelines on interstate travels issued by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The command together with all the transport unions and Kano state government is enforcing compliance with the guidelines in motor parks and various terminus across the state.

Corps Commander Zubairu Mato called on drivers, prospective passengers, and other motor park workers to support and comply with the guidelines, particularly on the use of hand sanitisers, use of face masks and ensuring social distancing while on board. That way, the spread of the COVID- 19 can be minimised while on interstate travels.

The command also warned the general motoring public, particularly parents in the habit of giving their wards vehicles to drive and they are below the age of 18 during festive seasons to desist from doing so, as sanction awaits erring violators.