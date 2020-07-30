Eid el kabir: Makinde orders reopening of prayer grounds

Oyo state governor, Engr Seyi Makinde Thursday ordered immediate reopening of all Muslim Praying grounds in the state for the 2020 Eid-el-Kabir prayers.

The governor who gave the directive in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Taiwo Adisa urged Muslim faithful to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols in the state.

He said that the reopening of the praying grounds becomes imperative for the sake of public health and wellbeing of all worshipers that the Eid prayers are conducted in strict compliance with the guidelines on prevention of COVID-19.

The governor urged leadership of each praying ground in the state to ensure availability of hand wash points and compulsory use of nose masks, adding that part of ‘ the protocols that must be observed during the Eid Adha festivity include observance of the social distancing rule by allowing only 25 per cent of worshippers at every instance.”

“As the Muslim Ummah prepare to undertake this year’s Eid-el-Kabir prayers, the Government of Oyo State wishes to advert Islamic clerics and leaders to the need to maintain strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols, especially the social distancing rule”, he said.

“The Eid Praying Grounds across the state have, upon the directive of the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, been opened to Muslims for the purpose of the 2020 Eid-el-Kabir prayers”

” However, just like many aspects of our lives that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be an adjustment to Eid prayer gatherings.

There is the need to ensure that not more than 25 per cent of worshippers are allowed at every instance in order to ensure compliance with the social distancing rule.”

The statement added, “similarly, let it also be noted that no worshipper should be allowed into the praying ground without face masks and readiness to wash hands with soap and water in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.”