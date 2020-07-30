Eid-el-Kabir: NUJ FCT calls for prayers, tasks Muslims on tolerance

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Council has called on Muslim faithful to pray for the peace and unity of the country as they celebrate the important festival of Eid-el-Kabir.

The council also tasked them to tolerate one another in a statement by the chairman of the council, Emmanuel Ogbeche, and the secretary, Ochiaka Ugwu, Thursday in Abuja.

This is as the council further urged tolerance and kindness amongst all peoples and religions, stressing that these were virtues that cut across religions.

The statement read in part: “We are at a very difficult period in the Federal Capital Territory and Nigeria as a whole with serious security challenges coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic. This Eid al-Fitr offers an opportunity for our Muslim colleagues to take these issues in prayers to Allah and seek His mercy and goodness.”

“This is an opportunity to be exemplary in prayers, kind deeds, tolerance and other virtues that promote the wellbeing of our various communities.

“As journalists, we should also use this Sallah period to report objectively and tell truth to power. We should challenge the government on poor and failing infrastructures, insecurity and other issues that threaten our common existence.”

According to the council, while Sallah was one of thanksgiving and festivity, journalists should not forget to stay out of harms’ way as well as not expose themselves to situations that could expose them to the coronavirus.

“As a Council, we urge you to be mindful of your surroundings and not be drawn in by the festive mood, thereby compromising your safety and health. It is incumbent you take all precautions to stay safe as well as your loved ones especially against the deadly COVID-19.

“We assure you that we will continue to work for your common good and wish you the best of the season,” it further stated.