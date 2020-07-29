Eid-el-Kabir: Ogun students urge Gov. Abiodun to suspend lockdown

The National Association of Ogun state students (NAOSS), Wednesday appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun to suspend the lockdown in the state this weekend to enable Muslim faithful and residents of the state celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir.

The student body in a statement signed by its National President, comrade Oluwagbemileke Ogunrombi in Abeokuta, noted that it was imperative for the lockdown to be eased to allow for unhindered movement of people, especially those traveling into or outside the State for the celebration.

According to NAOSS, suspending the lockdown would not have a grievous effect on the State since the Federal government had already placed an embargo on gathering of Muslims to observe the eid prayer.

The statement reads, “We want to appeal to Governor Dapo Abiodun to suspend the lockdown of the State on weekend to allow Muslim faithful and the residents of the State generally to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir.

“Easing the lockdown this weekend will allow people traveling in and outside the State to celebrate the festival free movement.

“There is no doubt that the country and the entire world is experiencing difficult times as a result of the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic but suspending the lockdown will provide the people the opportunity to share love among themselves.

“The Eid-el-Kabir is an avenue for the people to once again share the message of hope, to celebrate and unite in prayer for the country.

The student body argued that if the lockdown is imposed on the people during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, “the Governor being a Christian may be tagged an anti-islamic Governor who is deliberately inflicting hardships on Muslim faithful.

While commending the efforts of the State in combatting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, NAOSS called for a stiffer penalty for the violators of the compulsory use of face masks.

NAOSS called on Muslims faithful to use this period to fervently pray for divine intervention to end the scourge of COVID-19 currently ravaging the world.

The student body also urged Muslims and Ogun people in general to continue to adhere strictly to the measures put in place by the government in combating the spread of the pandemic.