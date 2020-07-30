Eid-el-Kabir: Ondo NSCDC deploys 1, 725 personnel

The operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ondo state command has deployed 1,725 personnel to beef up security before, during and after the Eid-el-kabir celebration in the state.

This was stated in a release signed by the command’s spokesman, Olufemi Omole, on behalf of the command.

He said the state commandant of the NSCDC, Commandant Phillip Ayuba FCAI, while briefing the officers and men charged them to act proactively to forestall all forms of nefarious activities.

He further relayed that in about 32 cases handled by the command between January till date, there were 6 judgments, 5 convictions, one acquittal and these ranged from conspiracy and tampering with telecommunication fittings, unlawful dealings in petroleum products, stealing of petroleum products, advanced fee fraud, child abuse, sexual defilement of minor and other related offences.

He said in the Fundamental Right Enforcement Cases against the corps, about seven were struck out which points to the fact that the NSCDC is a law abiding security agency with respect for the dignity of human person as enshrined in Section 35 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The NSCDC boss stated that both uniform and undercover personnel have been strategically deployed to the 18 local government areas of the state to provide adequate security of lives and properties, safeguard critical national assets and infrastructure, intelligence gathering, disaster management among others.

While assuring the state of a peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebration, he enjoined the public to avoid over crowded gatherings and adhere strictly to the hygienic precautionary protocols as stipulated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He said until there is a global cure for coronavirus, the hygienic practices of washing of hands regularly, use of alcohol based hand sanitiser, wearing of nose/face mask and social distancing will remain a continuous practice.

He issued a stern warning to criminally minded individuals who might be planning to take advantage of the festivities to cause trouble any in political, social, economic and religious activities of the state to desist from such as whoever is nabbed would face the wrath of the law.