Eid -el – kabir: Oyo CP tasks DPOs, Area Commanders on security

Oyo state Police Command on Wednesday directed all the Divisional Police Officers, Area Commanders to beef up security in their jurisdictions for this year’s Eid el Kabir celebrations.

The state Police Commisdioner, CP Joe Nwanchukwu Enwonwu, gave the directive in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Lawrence Fadeyi.

According to Enwonwu, in addition to the directive, there is the need for the people of the state to be security conscious before, during and after the festivities as adequate security measures have been put in place for them ahead of this year Sallah celebrations

He said that all the DPOs, Area Commanders and HODs ” in the state have been directed “to ensure twenty-four hour security of their areas of responsibility (AOR)” as well as ‘ to immediately commence aggressive stop and search patrols, purposeful vehicular patrol and robust intelligence network to ensure security of lives and property before, during and after the festive period.

“All and sundry are implored to be security conscious, watch out for strangers and hoodlums who are all out to cause mayhem and disturb the peace equilibrium being enjoyed by the good citizens of Oyo State. In addition to the security arrangements put in place by the Divisional and Area Command levels, massive deployment of Police Tactical teams such as Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Swift Response Squad (SRS), Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD), Police Mobile Force (PMF), Skynet, Anti-Kidnapping squad (AKS), Safer and Federal Highway patrol teams including plain clothes Policemen are emplaced for public safety and security.” he said.

CP Enwonwu added, “sequel to this, it is paramount to secure rams, cows and other animals purchased for the purpose of Sallah celebrations; and at the same time vehicles parked within our immediate environment, garages and public places should be under lock and key at all times and also as a matter of compulsion keep only photocopies of vehicles papers in the car safe to prevent incident of removal of vehicles from where parked”.

Concerning the laid down rules on COVID-19, CP Enwonwu advised the people of the state to at all time observe the laid down rules and regulations towards curbing spread of the pandemic, as men and officers of the Oyo State Command would not relent in our collective efforts to enforce and ensure total obedience”

“Consequently, all rules and regulations to prevent and curtail the spread of COVID-19 in Oyo State must be strictly followed as the Police in Oyo State Command would not relent in our collective efforts to enforce and ensure total obedience. In lieu of this, all citizens are to take responsibility against the spread of COVID-19 Virus in the State, while physical and social distancing must be maintained by the populace at all levels, personal and respiratory hygiene as well as other regulations issued by all relevant authorities must be followed including eschewing public gathering and organizing street carnivals”.