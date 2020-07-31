Eid-el-Kabir: Plateau JNI urges Muslims to remember the needy

The Plateau state chapter of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), has urged Muslims to show compassion to the needy as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

In a press release Thursday, the state chairman and Emir of Wase, Muhammad Sambo Haruna, said there also need for judicious use of Allah’s benevolence by the Ummah.

The statement signed JNI publicity secretary in the state, Sani Mudi, said the chairman to express immense gratitude to Almighty Allah for another opportunity to celebrate Eid, despite the turbulence that humanity is passing through due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“We are particularly glad about this year’s Eid despite it’s limited opportunities of worship and socialisation,” Emir Sambo said.

He urged Muslims in the state to observe the Eid with adherence to the Covid-19 protocols as laid down by the government and also as directed by the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

“Muslims are also enjoined to celebrate with the fear of Allah, show Love and kindness to one another as well as neighbours, regardless of differences in belief and ethnicity.

“Equally important to stress, is the need for prudent and judicious use of Allah’s endowment to us and show of compassion to the needy in view of the economic hardship currently being encountered,” he said.