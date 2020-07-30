Eid-el-Kabir: Police deploy 5,339 personnel in Nasarawa



The Nasarawa state Commissioner of Police, CP Bola Longe, Thursday, said the command has deployed and mobilised 5,339 police personnel and operatives of “Operation Puff-Adder” to neutralise antics of all the criminal elements during the Eid-el-kabir in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the command Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ramhan Nansel, and made available to newsmen in Lafia.



According to the statement, “In anticipation of large volume of human and vehicular movements, different levels of control measures have been put in place to ensure free flow of traffic at all the Eid grounds.

“That is not all, undercover Police officers have also been mobilised to cover all the highways, recreation centers and other public places, with a view to ensure safety and hitch-free celebration in the state.



“Consequently, patrol teams have been well deployed across the state.

“Further raids on troubled spots will be intensified, and enhanced surveillance both in the towns and on the highways will be carried out in conjunction with Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) personnel,” the statement said.

Bola Longe therefore, called on the general public to report any suspicious movement in their respective areas to the Police for prompt action.

He asked the public to contact the police on the following phone numbers. 081 08795930 08112692680.



He also enjoined the people of Nasarawa state to use the festive period to offer prayers for the peace and stability of the state, and the country at large.