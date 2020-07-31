Eid-el-Kabir: Remain resilient, hopeful – SWAN tells Muslim faithful

The chairman of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Comrade Ndubueze Chidoka has urged Muslim Ummah to remain resolute and hopeful in the face of COVID-19 pandemic as followers mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Comrade Chidoka who spoke Friday morning via a press statement signed by SWAN Secretary, Ikenna Okonkwo, underscored the spiritual importance of the Eid-al Adha and called on Muslims especially in the nation’s capital to pray for return of sporting events in the country to enable sports Journalists to continuously carry out their functions without further hitches.

“No doubt, we are in the most challenging times as long as the sporting sector is concerned. For the past five months, everything is on standstill.

“As a leadership, we are not unmindful of the present hardships being experienced by our colleagues as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic being faced globally. These hardships are being experienced in our professional and economic aspects. I call on tarry further because soon the sector will open up.

“However, we should not lose; rather, we should step up our prayer gear at this time. Difficult times require a more resilient approach. Though, this period of Eid-el-Kabir is a veritable season for celebration, we should not forget to reflect on its very essence which also seeks the face of our creator.

“Only God almighty will see us through in any condition we find ourselves as media practitioners. Tough times exit, but only those who are tougher in mind and prayer overcome.

“Keep fit and stay safe.”