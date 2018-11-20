Eid-el-Maulud: FCT SWAN congratulates Muslims, preaches love, tolerance

As Muslims all over the world commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad, chairman of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), FCT chapter, Comrade Ndubueze Chidoka has congratulated Sports writing faithful, Athletes and all Administrators within the Nation’s capital.

Speaking early Tuesday morning being the day for this year’s Eid-el-Maulud through a statement , Chidoka, a veteran Broadcaster enjoined Muslim faithful to replicate the virtues of tolerance, honesty, charity and peaceful coexistence as exemplified by Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in their lives.

He said the celebration of the birth of the Prophet was an opportunity for the adherents to renew faiths, rejuvenate their spirit and engender love in the society.

The FCT SWAN Leader used the opportunity to express his administration’s readiness to continually stand and dish out qualitative leadership, anchored on ‘practical’ professionalism.

”The life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and his teachings on piety, unity, charity, peaceful coexistence and good neighbourliness should serve as a lesson and guidance as we march towards building a SWAN where openess, inclusiveness and straight-forwardness should be our watchword.

“I will use this reflection moment to appeal to Sports Writers and indeed all Sports Practitioners – Administrators, Coaches, Athletes, Referees, among others to always insist on carrying out their duties the right way, rather than focus on subjective moves which will repeatedly drive Nigeria’s sports nowhere,” he submitted.

